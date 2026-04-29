ASU Graduate Program at MPS Job Fair

Representatives from Alabama State University's Harold Loyd Murphy Graduate School Program spoke to a number of individuals at the Montgomery Public School Job Fair Wednesday. Graduate Recruiter De'Kiyrah Jones says the goal of the program is to provide pathways to various careers including MPS. There were numerous elementary, middle and high school tables along with university and job readiness vendors. The job fair took place at the Multiplex at Cramton Bowl in downtown Montgomery.

John Knight, a Vietnam War veteran, politician, civic leader and university administrator will be honored with the Roscoe Nance Lifetime Achievement Award in May. Knight's list of accomplishments includes working in the Alabama Legislature and leading administrator at Alabama State University. Knight will be among six honored during the 23rd Legends Awards and Roast banquet slated for May 16, 2026, at 7 p.m. at ASU J. Garrick Hardy Center.