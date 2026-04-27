New ASU Band Director

Alabama State University’s new Director of Bands is Derrick Smith. The Mobile native and ASU Alum has earned degrees in Music Education and Music Performance. Smith is currently pursuing his Doctor of Musical Arts in Wind Conducting at The University of Alabama. Smith has experience in teaching and conducting university ensembles including the Million Dollar Band. He is also an adjunct professor at Talladega College.



Media was invited to the first showing of the “Emmett Till & Mamie Till-Mobley: Let the World See” exhibit hosted by the Civil Rights Memorial Center in Montgomery. The traveling exhibit was created by the Emmett Till and Mamie Till-Mobley Institute, the Emmett Till Interpretive Center, the Till family and The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis. Center Manager, Lauren Blanding says all are welcome to this interactive experience. This project was made possible in part by The National Endowment for the Humanities and the Southern Poverty Law Center. Opening day is April 28, 2026, general admission tickets are $5 for ages 18 and older, $2 for ages 8-17 and children ages 7 and younger get free admission.

