New Application Deadline set for SOAR HBCU Residential Scholars Program

May 1st, 2026, is the deadline for rising seniors in Montgomery to apply to the SOAR HBCU Residential Scholars Program. The initiative is an opportunity to stay a week free of charge at Alabama State University’s dormitories. The program is aimed at high school juniors graduating in 2027. More information is available at TMCFSOARSouthAlabama@gmail.com

The City of Montgomery has announced plans to host a “Contract Ready” workshop. Organizers say the purpose of the event is to help small business owners better understand contract procurement processes, with the goal of securing local, state and federal contracts. The event will take place on May 15th between 111 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts.

Meta plans to lay off an estimated 10 percent in its workforce. According to a memo to employees, first reported by Bloomberg News, the action will result in job losses for about 8,000 employees and cuts are expected to start on May 20th. The company confirmed the workforce reduction, and it comes as the social media giant continues investing heavily into artificial intelligence.