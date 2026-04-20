Upcoming Mother's Day Brunch at The Nest at ASU

The Nest at Alabama State University is inviting the public to its Mother's Day Brunch on May 10, 2026, from 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. There will be music, line-dancing and networking opportunities. Marketing Coordinator Bryishun Pernell says he wants Moms of every age and stage to attend. Pernell says guests will enjoy menu favorites created by award-winning Chef Dana McBride-Womack. Early Bird tickets are $35 through May 1, 2026, after that date tickets will be $45.

Montgomery Police are conducting a homicide investigation in the death of 34-year-old Fernandez Dunn. Reports show on Friday, April 17, 2026, at 10:09 p.m. authorities responded to the 3200 block of Mobile Highway in reference to a subject shot. There, officials found Dunn's body with a gunshot wound. No additional information is available. Police ask anyone with any information related to this homicide to contact CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP or MPD at 625-2831.

