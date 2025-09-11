Mayor Reed joins leadership of nonprofit “Do Tank” Accelerator for America

Mayor Steven Reed, along with eight other mayors from across the U.S., has joined the Advisory Council for Accelerator for America (AFA), a nonprofit “Do Tank” focused on finding, developing, sharing, and scaling innovative solutions that expand economic opportunity in local communities across the country.

“I’m honored to join Accelerator for America’s Advisory Council. Montgomery’s work with AFA — from Insights Into Action to the Data for Housing Solutions cohort — has opened new pathways to prosperity for our small business owners and residents. I look forward to building on this partnership and sharing proven models and fresh ideas that can expand equitable economic opportunity in cities across the nation,” said Mayor Reed.

The other mayors joining the Advisory Council are: Mayor Andre Dickens of Atlanta, GA; Mayor Lauren McLean of Boise, ID; Mayor Justin M. Bibb of Cleveland, OH; Mayor Daniel Rickenmann of Columbia, S.C.; Mayor Freddie O’Connell of Nashville, TN; Mayor Patricia Lock Dawson of Riverside, CA; Mayor Bryan Barnett of Rochester Hills, MI; and Mayor Corey Woods of Tempe, AZ.

“This passionate and action-focused group of local leaders will offer fresh perspectives and expertise on the most pressing challenges our communities are facing, from housing, infrastructure, and transportation to economic and workforce development. Their leadership will be instrumental as Accelerator for America (AFA) continues to identify, implement, and scale solutions that deliver real impact to communities nationwide,” said Mary Ellen Wiederwohl, AFA President and CEO.

AFA’s Advisory Council is co-chaired by Mayor Kate Gallego of Phoenix, AZ, and Mayor Quinton Lucas of Kansas City, MO. The Council also includes the mayors of Birmingham, AL; Chattanooga, TN; Fort Worth, TX; Lansing, MI; Oklahoma City, OK; San Diego, CA; Scranton, PA; Tacoma, WA: Tampa, FL; and Waterloo, IA, in addition to other elected officials and business, labor, philanthropy, nonprofit and public policy leaders. A full listing is here.

“Accelerator for America Action has been a vital partner in Phoenix’s efforts to expand and protect our transportation investments — from defending our local tax in 2019 to securing nearly 60 percent voter support for its extension in 2024. Their strategic guidance helped us build a broad coalition and deliver results for our residents. As Co-Chair of the Advisory Council, I’m thrilled to welcome nine new mayors to this dynamic network. Together, we’ll share lessons learned and scale solutions that bring resources and opportunity to more people and more places across the country,” said Mayor Gallego.

“In Kansas City, we have harnessed Accelerator for America’s platform to convene local, national and philanthropic partners. Through our collaborative efforts, we unlocked millions in funding and advanced transformative policies in affordable housing, economic development and transit access. By welcoming nine new mayors to the Advisory Council, we’re strengthening this network’s expertise and scaling the coalition-building model we developed here to cities across the country,” said Mayor Lucas.

About Accelerator for America

Accelerator for America (AFA) is built around the idea that America’s local communities – from one-stoplight towns to our biggest cities – have the power to create national change from the ground up, making all people’s lives better. Since its founding, AFA has supported 200 localities, building connections between Mayors and other local leaders, providing hands-on technical assistance and capacity building to under-resourced local governments, and serving as a bridge between the doers and the thinkers to help solve some of our country’s greatest challenges with local solutions. Learn more at AcceleratorforAmerica.org, and follow us on LinkedIn and X.