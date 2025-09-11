City of Montgomery Celebrates Grand Opening of Freedom Village, New Affordable Senior Housing Development

The City of Montgomery, the Community Action Partnership of North Alabama (CAPNA), the Bennett Group, Regions Bank, the Alabama Housing Finance Authority (AHFA), the Federation of Appalachian Housing Enterprises (FAHE), and other community partners, celebrated the ribbon cutting of Freedom Village, a new affordable housing development for residents aged 55 and older.

Located off Edgar D. Nixon Avenue behind historic Lanier High School, Freedom Village features 56 two-bedroom apartments in a three-story, elevator-serviced building. The development provides safe, accessible, and affordable homes for seniors, including units reserved for individuals with disabilities and those experiencing homelessness.

The project represents an $18.2 million investment in Montgomery’s economy, supported through a combination of federal, state, local, and private resources. Financing included $1.1 million in HOME Loan funds from the City of Montgomery, $1.3 million from AHFA, $13.4 million in equity from Regions Bank, and a $12.6 million construction loan from FAHE. The City of Montgomery also donated the excess land where Freedom Village now stands. The project created 216 temporary jobs and two permanent positions.

“This is more than a ribbon cutting — it is the beginning of a new chapter for Montgomery’s seniors, and for this historic corridor,” said Jerime L. Reid, Chief of Staff for the City of Montgomery. “Freedom Village isn’t just about bricks and walls. It’s about people. It’s about ensuring that those who spent their lives building this city have a safe and affordable home. Together, we are building a stronger, more inclusive Montgomery.”

“CAPNA alongside its partners and team members is excited to bring another affordable housing community to Alabama and to the City of Montgomery!” said Tim Thrasher, CEO of CAPNA. “Freedom Village provides safe, healthy and quality housing for those aged 55 and up! Grateful to those who blazed the trail for these opportunities.”

Freedom Village is part of Mayor Steven L. Reed’s Reimagine West Montgomery Initiative, which invests in housing, public safety, and economic development to transform key corridors. The development sits less than half a block from the new fire station and the Fairview Farmers Market, reflecting the City’s commitment to equitable growth.

The City of Montgomery extends its deepest gratitude to CAPNA, the Bennett Group, AHFA, Regions Bank, FAHE, and all community partners who made this project possible.