City of Montgomery Engages Over 300 Youth in Civic Education Workshops

This summer, the City of Montgomery launched a new civic engagement initiative as part of its citywide Resilience Strategy, prioritizing civic education and ensuring that voices of all ages play a role in shaping the future.

Led by Chief Resilience Officer Esesua Ikpefan, through the Bloomberg-Harvard City Hall Fellowship, the “Our City, Our Voices” workshops reached more than 300 children, ages 4–16, across all Parks and Recreation Summer Program locations. Participating community centers included Chisholm, McIntyre, Loveless, Willie Cook, Sheridan Heights, Highland Gardens, Hayneville, Goodwyn, and Houston Hill.

Each 90-minute session featured guided workbooks, group discussions, and creative activities designed to help children see themselves as active contributors to Montgomery’s present and future. Participants shared what they enjoy most about the city, identified challenges to youth well-being, and proposed ideas to enhance programs and services for young people.

As part of the program, children worked in groups as “city planners,” designing their ideal version of Montgomery with a focus on spaces, services, and opportunities that foster growth across physical, emotional, educational, and recreational needs. The sessions concluded with a values-based voting exercise, adapted from Harvard University’s Just City Lab Just City Index. Notably, the children ranked Aspiration, or “dreaming big,” as one of their top values for building a resilient and thriving city.

“These workshops gave our young people the opportunity to see themselves as leaders and changemakers,” said Esesua Ikpefan, Chief Resilience Officer. “Their ideas, energy, and vision reflect the future we are building together—one rooted in resilience, inclusion, and possibility.”

The City of Montgomery will build on the success of these youth workshops by expanding civic engagement opportunities to residents of all ages in the coming months. Working alongside neighborhood associations, community centers, schools, and faith groups, the City aims to strengthen civic participation and ensure that every resident has a voice in shaping Montgomery’s future.

For more information or to explore partnership opportunities with the Office of the Chief Resilience Officer, contact Esesua Ikpefan at 334-625-4295.

