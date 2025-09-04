Mayor Steven L. Reed Welcomes Harlem Children’s Zone Leaders to Montgomery

Mayor Steven L. Reed hosted leaders from Harlem Children’s Zone (HCZ) — including Founder and President Geoff Canada and Chief National Impact Officer Christian Rhodes — for a site visit in Montgomery on Tuesday, September 2. The visit focused on exploring opportunities to support children, families, and neighborhoods through education, community, and economic initiatives.

During the visit, Mayor Reed and HCZ leaders toured Montgomery neighborhoods and schools, met with local stakeholders from education, philanthropy, business, healthcare, faith, and higher education, and discussed strategies to strengthen opportunities for children and families across the city.

Mayor Reed emphasized the significance of the visit, stating:

“Harlem Children’s Zone is one of the most effective models in the nation for lifting up young people and families through education, community, and economic support. We were honored to welcome Mr. Canada and his team to Montgomery as we continue building a cradle-to-career pipeline that ensures every child in our city has the opportunity to thrive.”

“We were delighted to visit with Mayor Reed and other committed leaders in Montgomery who are working to address the challenges of intergenerational poverty that act as barriers to social and economic mobility,” says Harlem Children’s Zone Founder and President Geoffrey Canada. “Investments in the future of our children and communities means fostering cross-sector collaboration and partnership because no single entity can eliminate the complex challenges facing our communities."

HCZ, widely recognized for transforming outcomes in Harlem, New York, through its holistic community-based approach, has expanded its work to other cities across the country. The Montgomery site visit represents an important step in aligning local efforts with HCZ’s proven strategies.

About Harlem Children’s Zone

HCZ breaks the cycle of intergenerational poverty with on-the-ground, all-around programming that builds up opportunities for children, families, and communities to thrive in school, work and life. From early childhood, education, and career programs to community outreach and wellness initiatives, HCZ opens pathways to mobility and prosperity.

HCZ leads the way for communities around the country, improving the lives and livelihoods of millions. Together with our partners, we’re transforming the way we root out poverty in neighborhoods across the nation and around the world.