City of Montgomery September Media Avail Recap: Education, Housing, and Downtown Activation

At his September media availability, Mayor Steven L. Reed outlined bold initiatives and upcoming events designed to strengthen Montgomery’s foundation for long-term growth — from cradle-to-career education and workforce development to housing, community investment, and cultural tourism.

Mayor Reed emphasized the importance of transforming Montgomery’s education system with innovative, proven models. Reflecting on lessons from Harlem Children’s Zone and its Promise Academy, he highlighted the need for world-class instruction, modern facilities, and community support that prepare every student for college, career, and life.

“Our children deserve the tools necessary to compete in a global economy,” Mayor Reed said. “This is about closing achievement gaps and ensuring families have confidence in the schools that serve them. If that means pursuing a city-run model, then that’s what we’ll consider. We’re exploring all options to bring the best outcomes for Montgomery’s students and families.”

The Mayor also announced that applications for the new SEED Academy went live this week.

SEED — Supporting Empowered Emerging Developers — is a week-long, hands-on training program developed in partnership with national nonprofit Grow America. Up to 25 participants will receive technical training, mentorship, and real-world application to help cultivate the next generation of local real estate developers.

“Housing is the foundation of thriving communities,” Mayor Reed noted. “SEED Academy is about giving local talent the tools to reinvest in their city and neighborhoods, ensuring that Montgomery’s growth includes opportunities for everyone.”

Looking ahead, Mayor Reed spotlighted a series of events set to energize Montgomery’s downtown and showcase the city’s cultural vibrancy:

HBCU Classic Weekend (October 4): Featuring Alabama State University’s Homecoming and, for the first time in Montgomery, the historic Morehouse-Tuskegee Classic at Cramton Bowl.

Downtown Riverfront Rides (October 2–4): A giant Ferris wheel and Flying Dutchman attraction will run daily from noon to midnight, testing new ways to activate the riverfront and city center.

13th Annual River Bend Brewfest & Country Jamboree (September 12): Over 40 craft brews and ales, food, barbecue, live music, line dancing, and a mechanical bull at Union Station Train Shed.

Mayor Reed said these cultural and sporting events are more than entertainment — they generate millions of dollars in economic impact for the city through sales taxes, lodging, and tourism spending.

“Whether it’s transformative education, preparing new developers, celebrating HBCU pride, or enjoying good music with a good brew — this city is on the move,” Reed concluded. “We are creating opportunities, bringing people together, and setting the stage for even bigger things to come.”