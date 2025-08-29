Broadcast Legend Tom Joyner to Be Honored at Red Tails Classic Featuring F-35 Fighter Jet Flyover

The City of Montgomery will honor Tom Joyner, legendary radio personality, philanthropist, and Tuskegee University alumnus, at the 2025 Red Tails Classic on Sunday, August 31, at Cramton Bowl. The celebration will feature a dramatic F-35A Lightning II flyover by the Alabama National Guard’s 187th Fighter Wing, Home of the Red Tails, in tribute to the historic Tuskegee Airmen.

Joyner, known nationwide as “The Fly Jock” for his groundbreaking syndicated morning show, has raised more than $69 million for HBCU students through the Tom Joyner Foundation. His legacy is deeply personal: his late father, Hercules Joyner, served as a member of the Tuskegee Airmen, the all-Black World War II fighter pilot unit for which the Red Tails Classic is named.

“Tom Joyner has given his voice, his platform, and his heart to uplifting HBCUs and the Black community,” said Montgomery Mayor Steven L. Reed. “His presence at this year’s Classic, alongside a tribute to his father’s service, makes this more than a game—it makes it a homecoming for legacy, excellence, and pride.”

The Red Tails Classic celebrates HBCU football and honors the courage and trailblazing spirit of the Tuskegee Airmen. This year’s matchup features Tuskegee University and Winston-Salem State University, continuing the tradition of showcasing HBCU excellence on and off the field.

At halftime, the City of Montgomery will present a commemorative award to Tom Joyner for his unmatched contributions to broadcast radio and higher education. Members of the Joyner family will take the field to accept the honor on his behalf, continuing the legacy of service and achievement that defines both the Red Tails and the Joyner name.

Tickets and full event details are available at: https://montgomerykickoffgames.com/redtailsclassic/

About the Red Tails Classic

The Red Tails Classic, launched in partnership with the City of Montgomery, ESPN Events, and Tuskegee University, celebrates the legacy of the Tuskegee Airmen while spotlighting the excellence of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). Played annually at Montgomery’s historic Cramton Bowl, the game honors the courage and contributions of the Tuskegee Airmen’s “Red Tails” fighter squadron and provides a national platform for HBCU student-athletes, marching bands, and alumni. The Classic is broadcast live on ESPN networks and has become a cornerstone of Montgomery’s role as the Cradle of the Civil Rights Movement and a proud supporter of HBCU heritage.

