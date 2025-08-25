© 2025 WVAS
Advocates for David Lee Roberts Urge Clarity and Integrity in Psychiatric Evaluations

WVAS | By Robert "Robb" Taylor
Published August 25, 2025 at 2:13 PM EDT

In response to a filing by David Lee Roberts’ legal team, the state of Alabama ordered a stay on the scheduled August 21 execution of Roberts pending a psychiatric evaluation. The Department of Corrections announced Friday that the evaluation and reports would not be completed in time and all preparations have been halted.

“We are relieved to have more clarity about the competence evaluation process,” said Leslie Smith, Assistant Federal Defender and Roberts’ lead attorney. “We’re hopeful we won’t have to litigate our client’s competence under an active execution warrant and that no new date will be set until this is resolved.”

Roberts has been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia, experiences hearing voices and suffers from delusions. He recently tried to burn tattoos off his arm and leg because he believed they were trying to control his thoughts.

“We know from our research at TAC that roughly 20% of jail inmates and 15% of state prisoners suffer from serious mental illness. That’s hundreds of thousands people nationwide who could be in the same position as Mr. Roberts,” said Dr. Xavier Amador, Director of the LEAP institute and consulting psychologist for the Treatment Advocacy Center (TAC).

Dr. Amador added: “While we are heartened by the state’s recognition that Mr. Roberts needs to be evaluated, a thorough evaluation is essential to justice, fairness, and humane treatment. It is entirely possible that someone with severe mental illness like Mr. Roberts may not be capable of understanding the punishment imposed upon him.”

The intersection of severe mental illness and the death penalty has drawn growing national scrutiny, not only from mental health organizations but also from leaders across the political spectrum. Conservatives Concerned joins this call, underscoring that concerns about fairness and integrity in the justice system are not partisan but are shared American values.

“As conservatives, we believe in fairness, accountability, and limited government. Executing individuals with serious mental illness not only fails those principles, it undermines the very justice system we seek to protect. Competence evaluations must be thorough, meaningful, and conducted with the highest integrity, “ said Demetrius Minor, Executive Director of Conservatives Concerned.

For more information about this case and updates on Roberts psychiatric evaluation visit www.clemencyfordavidlee.com`.
WVAS Local
Robert "Robb" Taylor
Robert “Robb” Taylor is an award-winning broadcaster and the host of WVAS’ award-winning “90.7 Perspectives” talk show. Robb has worked in radio since 1983, including a 16-year-tenure in progressively responsible, full-time positions at WVAS. In 2000, he left WVAS to become a high school English teacher. Since 2004, he has continued his teaching duties while working in the news department at WVAS. Robb has over 35 years of broadcast experience and has won numerous awards, including Best Documentary for “The March on Forsyth County” (UPI), 2017 ABBY Best in Broadcasting Award (Perspectives), 2020 ABBY Best in Broadcasting (Perspectives), numerous Associated Press awards, as well as being recognized by a host of service organizations. Robb has for years also worked as the side-line reporter for the Alabama State University Sports Network. He earned both a bachelor’s and master’s degree from Alabama State University.
See stories by Robert "Robb" Taylor