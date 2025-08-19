Morehouse‑Tuskegee Classic Debuts in Montgomery as Part of Official “HBCU Classic Weekend”

MONTGOMERY, AL — This fall, Montgomery is proud to host the Morehouse‑Tuskegee Classic—the first time this historic matchup will ever be held in the Capital City. As an official highlight of the much-loved HBCU Classic Weekend, the Classic will take place on Saturday, October 4, 2025, at Cramton Bowl, kicking off at 6:00 p.m. CDT.

For HBCU fans and the Montgomery community, this marks a momentous moment as one of the nation’s oldest Black college football rivalries takes the field here for the inaugural time.

“Montgomery is proud to welcome the Tuskegee‑Morehouse Classic to the historic Cramton Bowl in 2025,” said Montgomery Mayor Steven L. Reed. “This iconic rivalry not only showcases the excellence of HBCU athletics but also celebrates the profound cultural and historical contributions of Morehouse College and Tuskegee University. We look forward to hosting the student‑athletes, alumni, and fans for a weekend of unity, pride, and unforgettable moments that will resonate for years to come.”

This exciting addition complements the signature Alabama State University Homecoming festivities— a cornerstone of the HBCU Classic Weekend—and ensures one extraordinary weekend celebrating tradition, pride, and community in Montgomery.

“Our fans have always been a huge part of our success, and we’re thrilled to bring the Classic to Montgomery. The city has a rich tradition of hosting HBCU football, and we believe this move will create an even more electric atmosphere. This weekend is about more than a game—it’s about celebrating our shared heritage and supporting our students,” said Tuskegee University Athletic Director Reginald Ruffin.

“Montgomery holds a special place in our hearts. We have a strong and passionate Alumni Association here, and I have no doubt they will show up and show out for this Classic. Bringing the game to Montgomery gives us the opportunity to unite our alumni, showcase our student-athletes, and make this an unforgettable weekend for everyone,” said Morehouse Athletic Director, Harold Ellis.

About HBCU Classic Weekend

The HBCU Classic Weekend is a well-known, officially branded celebration highlighting Montgomery as the only city in the country with two major HBCU football games in the same weekend. It weaves together high-energy football, legendary marching bands, tailgates, cultural celebrations, concerts, pep rallies, and social gatherings over multiple days for Montgomery residents and HBCU communities.

The overlap of these events promises unmatched excitement, deeper community engagement, and national recognition for Montgomery as a premier destination for HBCU celebration.

Economic & Cultural Impact



A first-ever premiere: This marks the debut of the Morehouse‑Tuskegee Classic in Montgomery, a major new chapter in its long history.

Expanded alumni and fan base reach: Both universities cite a strong alumni presence in Alabama, making Montgomery a natural and vibrant home for the Classic.

Community enrichment: The weekend will spotlight Montgomery’s civil rights legacy, cultural vitality, and hospitality—enhancing tourism, business, and civic pride.

What to Expect This Weekend

While full event schedules are still being finalized, fans and attendees can anticipate:



Live concerts showcasing national and local talent

Alumni mixers and reunions across the city

Step shows and cultural performances

Tours of Montgomery’s civil rights landmarks

Family-friendly activities in the city's downtown and riverfront districts

in the city’s downtown and riverfront districts A giant Ferris wheel at the entrance to the Montgomery Riverfront, offering sweeping views of the Alabama River and city skyline

Morehouse-Tuskegee Classic tickets start at $25 and are available at morehousetuskegeeclassic.com. For a full event schedule for the entire weekend, visit hbcuclassicweekend.com.

