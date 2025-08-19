City of Montgomery Announces Enhancements to Open Data Portal

The City of Montgomery is proud to announce a series of enhancements to its Open Data Portal, designed to improve accessibility, usability, and the overall experience for residents, researchers, and community partners.

Over the past several weeks, the City’s Geographic Information Systems (GIS) team, working closely with interns, has implemented updates that improve both the quality of the data available and how it is organized. One of the most significant improvements is a complete reorganization of data categories, making the portal more intuitive and citizen-friendly.

Previously, datasets were grouped under categories such as Economic Development, Public Works, Public Safety, Open Finance, and Public Information. The new categories provide clearer navigation and improved accessibility:



Planning and Development

City Services

Public Safety

Recreation and Culture

Transportation

Public Health

General Information

Open Finance

“These improvements reflect our ongoing commitment to transparency and accessibility,” said Tracy Williamson, PIPE City Operations Program Manager “By making data more intuitive and easier to navigate, we are empowering citizens, businesses, and researchers to use information that can drive innovation, accountability, and stronger community connections.”

The Open Data Portal is part of the City’s broader commitment to open government and innovation, providing the public with real-time access to actionable data that can be used for research, community planning, and civic engagement.

To explore the updated portal, visit: https://opendata.montgomeryal.gov/