City of Montgomery Announces Enhancements to Open Data Portal

WVAS | By Robert "Robb" Taylor
Published August 19, 2025 at 4:37 PM EDT

The City of Montgomery is proud to announce a series of enhancements to its Open Data Portal, designed to improve accessibility, usability, and the overall experience for residents, researchers, and community partners.

Over the past several weeks, the City’s Geographic Information Systems (GIS) team, working closely with interns, has implemented updates that improve both the quality of the data available and how it is organized. One of the most significant improvements is a complete reorganization of data categories, making the portal more intuitive and citizen-friendly.

Previously, datasets were grouped under categories such as Economic Development, Public Works, Public Safety, Open Finance, and Public Information. The new categories provide clearer navigation and improved accessibility:

  • Planning and Development
  • City Services
  • Public Safety
  • Recreation and Culture
  • Transportation
  • Public Health
  • General Information
  • Open Finance

“These improvements reflect our ongoing commitment to transparency and accessibility,” said Tracy Williamson, PIPE City Operations Program Manager “By making data more intuitive and easier to navigate, we are empowering citizens, businesses, and researchers to use information that can drive innovation, accountability, and stronger community connections.”

The Open Data Portal is part of the City’s broader commitment to open government and innovation, providing the public with real-time access to actionable data that can be used for research, community planning, and civic engagement.

To explore the updated portal, visit: https://opendata.montgomeryal.gov/
Robert "Robb" Taylor
Robert “Robb” Taylor is an award-winning broadcaster and the host of WVAS’ award-winning “90.7 Perspectives” talk show. Robb has worked in radio since 1983, including a 16-year-tenure in progressively responsible, full-time positions at WVAS. In 2000, he left WVAS to become a high school English teacher. Since 2004, he has continued his teaching duties while working in the news department at WVAS. Robb has over 35 years of broadcast experience and has won numerous awards, including Best Documentary for “The March on Forsyth County” (UPI), 2017 ABBY Best in Broadcasting Award (Perspectives), 2020 ABBY Best in Broadcasting (Perspectives), numerous Associated Press awards, as well as being recognized by a host of service organizations. Robb has for years also worked as the side-line reporter for the Alabama State University Sports Network. He earned both a bachelor’s and master’s degree from Alabama State University.
