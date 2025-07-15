Voters respond to Big Beautiful Bill Act

Voters are evenly divided on President Trump's "big, beautiful bill." The latest Harvard CAPS/Harris poll found 44-percent of respondents said they supported the Republicans' major policy bill while another 44-percent said they didn't support the legislation, and a separate 12-percent said they were not sure.

Respondents appeared to favor provisions including the expansion of health savings accounts and increase support for farmers, ranchers and disaster recovery; reducing federal spending; and creating a permanent child tax credit.

However, provisions that were the worst among respondents included removing tax and registration requirements for firearm silencers; imposing a five-percent tax on remittances sent abroad; and raising the state and local tax deduction cap.