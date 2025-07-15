© 2025 WVAS
Voters respond to Big Beautiful Bill Act

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published July 15, 2025 at 10:09 AM EDT

Voters are evenly divided on President Trump's "big, beautiful bill." The latest Harvard CAPS/Harris poll found 44-percent of respondents said they supported the Republicans' major policy bill while another 44-percent said they didn't support the legislation, and a separate 12-percent said they were not sure.

Respondents appeared to favor provisions including the expansion of health savings accounts and increase support for farmers, ranchers and disaster recovery; reducing federal spending; and creating a permanent child tax credit.

However, provisions that were the worst among respondents included removing tax and registration requirements for firearm silencers; imposing a five-percent tax on remittances sent abroad; and raising the state and local tax deduction cap.
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
