Federal Court Dismisses Former Police Chief's Claims Against City of Montgomery and Mayor Steven L. Reed

The United States District Court for the Middle District of Alabama has granted summary judgment in favor of the City of Montgomery and Mayor Steven L. Reed, effectively dismissing all remaining legal claims brought by former Montgomery Police Chief Ernest N. Finley, Jr.

The court ruled that there was no evidence to support Finley’s allegations of racial discrimination, retaliation, or conspiracy.

In the 33-page opinion, U.S. District Judge Kristi K. DuBose found that the City’s decisions were grounded in documented performance and leadership concerns, including rising violent crime and internal complaints within the police department.

The court also noted that Mayor Reed and the City followed proper procedures, provided legal representation for Finley, and neither interfered with the Ethics Commission’s process that cleared him of formal charges.

The court concluded that former Chief Finley voluntarily resigned in 2021, and provided no evidence that his resignation or treatment was based on race or retaliation for protected activity.

Mayor Reed issued the following statement:

“We appreciate the court’s thorough review and are grateful for a ruling that reaffirms the City’s commitment to fairness, accountability, and the rule of law. Our administration has always put public safety and integrity first, and we will continue working to ensure Montgomery is a safe, equitable city for all. I am grateful for the dedicated officers who continue to serve with honor and professionalism every day.”

Public safety remains the number one focus of Mayor Reed, the City and the Montgomery Police Department while building trust and confidence with the city’s residents.