City of Montgomery Announces Lucinda Babers as New Chief Operating Officer

WVAS | By Robert "Robb" Taylor
Published June 13, 2025 at 10:44 AM EDT

The City of Montgomery proudly announces the appointment of Lucinda Babers as its new Chief Operating Officer, effective June 6, 2025. Babers brings decades of executive leadership, operational expertise, and a deep connection to Montgomery to this critical role.

A proud graduate of Carver Senior High School, Babers returns home to serve the city that shaped her journey. Her impressive public service career includes her most recent position as Deputy Mayor for Operations and Infrastructure in Washington, D.C., where she oversaw seven major city agencies, including those responsible for public works and transportation.

Previously, Babers served as Director of the D.C. Department of Motor Vehicles, where she spearheaded transformational initiatives such as the launch of new service centers, expanded online access, the rollout of secure credentials, and the implementation of both REAL ID and Limited Purpose Credentials. Under her leadership, the agency earned national recognition with multiple International Customer Service and Communication Awards from the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators (AAMVA).

"Lucinda Babers is a proven change-maker whose track record speaks for itself,” said Montgomery Mayor Steven L. Reed. “Her blend of leadership, innovation, and integrity will elevate how our city delivers core services, while her homegrown roots ensure she leads with heart."

Babers also held leadership positions at Amtrak and worked on city management reform during Washington, D.C.’s Control Board era. A military veteran, she holds a Master of Science in Business from Johns Hopkins University and a Bachelor’s degree in Industrial Engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology.

As Chief Operating Officer, Babers will work closely with city departments to ensure efficient service delivery and support Mayor Reed’s vision for a modern, responsive government that meets the needs of every Montgomery resident.
Robert "Robb" Taylor
