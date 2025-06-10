City of Montgomery, Montgomery Biscuits Announce 15-Year Lease Renewal

The City of Montgomery and the Montgomery Biscuits, the Minor League Baseball Double-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays, have announced a 15-year lease renewal that will keep the club in the capital city through 2040.

"The Montgomery Biscuits have been an integral part of our city’s cultural and economic fabric for two decades, and we’re proud to extend that partnership for another 15 years,” said City of Montgomery Mayor, Steven L. Reed.

The Biscuits are the defending first and second-half champions in the Southern League’s South Division. They finished the 2024 season with an 80-57 record and advanced to the league championship series.

"We are thrilled to be entering into a new long-term lease with our home, the City of Montgomery, the cradle of civil rights and one of America's most dynamic and growing cities,” said Lou DiBella, CEO and Managing Member of the Biscuits.

“Riverwalk Stadium, an historical monument, is one of the most charming and evergreen ballparks in Minor League Baseball,” DiBella stated. “As renovated to meet MLB standards, and with the historic civil rights attractions and continued development of downtown Montgomery, there's no place that we would rather be staying. We're proud to be the Montgomery Biscuits and we will continue to be throughout this lease and well beyond.”

Opened in 2004, Montgomery’s Riverwalk Stadium is a 7,000-seat facility constructed within a century-old train shed, preserving its historical architecture. The facility includes 20 luxury suites, picnic areas, a children's playground, and "The Club Car Bar.’

“This agreement ensures the Biscuits will continue to call our city home, and it reflects our shared commitment to growth and entertainment,” Reed exclaimed. “We look forward to many more seasons of baseball, community connection, and hometown tradition."

The franchise was established in 1973 as the Orlando Twins before relocating to Montgomery in 2004 and adopting the Biscuits moniker.

“We’re excited to extend our partnership with the Biscuits and continue building on what makes Riverwalk Stadium special,” City of Montgomery Parks and Recreation Director Brandon Dean said. “With the new batting tunnel and ongoing clubhouse construction, the fan and player experience only continue to improve. This renewal reflects our commitment to keeping Montgomery a premier destination for baseball and family fun.”

For information on the team, game schedules, tickets, promotional giveaways, and more, visit http://www.milb.com/montgomery.