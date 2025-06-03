Montgomery Keeps Moving Forward: Safer Streets, Stronger Communities, and a Summer of Opportunity

Mayor Steven L. Reed held a press conference to provide an update on public safety and community development, with new initiatives gaining momentum just in time for summer.

So far this year, violent crime is down 30 percent, and overall crime has dropped by 19 percent. While these numbers are trending in a positive direction, the City remains committed to lasting solutions—not just temporary improvements.

While Mayor Reed thanked the Montgomery Police Department, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, and partners at the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) for the great work they are doing, he said there is still much more to do.

"In the community, it’s not just about numbers, it’s not just about statistics — it’s about the way people feel and what people perceive to be reality,” said Mayor Reed.

Mayor Reed also highlighted the next phase of the "Together We Rise" initiative.

“This is not just a city program—it’s a citywide movement,” said Mayor Reed. “We’re partnering with the faith community, Crime Stoppers, and grassroots organizations to reach young people before they’re drawn into crime—and to offer a way out for those who already are.”

Together We Rise aims to build a safer Montgomery through outreach, mentorship, and real opportunities—one person, one block, one step at a time.

As summer begins, the city is also focused on helping families stay engaged and active. Pools, parks, and community centers are now open citywide, offering free and welcoming spaces for residents of all ages.

For families seeking more structured options, Summer Program 2025 is now underway. Run by the Department of Parks and Recreation, the program runs now through July 25 and is open to youth ages 6 to 17. For just $40 per child, participants enjoy arts and crafts, open gym, field trips, and more.

Special focus is also being given to teens ages 13 to 17 through dedicated programming at the Goodwyn Community Center, providing a safe and positive space during a crucial stage of life. Registration is still open as space allows at FunInMontgomery.com.

These efforts are all part of Montgomery Forward, a broader initiative to invest in the city’s future—not just through upgraded facilities, but by building opportunity across all ZIP codes.

“We’re not just building buildings—we’re building opportunity,” said Mayor Reed.

From walking trails and Montgomery Whitewater to world-class cultural experiences like the Legacy Museum and the National Memorial for Peace and Justice, the city offers residents and visitors countless ways to enjoy summer close to home.

Residents are also encouraged to shop local and support Montgomery’s vibrant small business community.

“Small businesses are the heartbeat of our neighborhoods and the backbone of our local economy,” said Mayor Reed. “Summer is a critical season for them—from barbershops and boutiques to food trucks and bookstores.”

Nominations remain open for the city’s Small Business Awards at SBossMGM.com, where the public can help celebrate local businesses making a difference. Montgomery is moving forward through safer neighborhoods, smarter investments, and stronger community connections. The City of Montgomery wants to keep that momentum going.

Mayor Reed concluded the press release by addressing questions and concerns surrounding the Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts. Learn more about what’s happening at the museum and why it matters here.

