City of Montgomery Blesses 17th Baby Box in Alabama

Saving lives just got a little easier in Montgomery, Alabama, as the newest baby box was introduced by Safe Haven and Montgomery Fire/Rescue at Fire Station 10.

The newest addition represents a significant step forward in our mission to provide a safe and anonymous alternative to surrendering an infant.

Situated at 1920 S. Court Street, the location offers a secure and compassionate option for parents in crisis and help ensure every infant has a chance for a safe and loving future.

“I would like to thank Caitlin Kelly from Safe Haven Baby Boxes, Chief Jordan of Montgomery Fire/Rescue, and our City Council members for their cooperation in helping this project come to life,” said Mayor Steven L. Reed. “The introduction of the box at Fire Station 10 offers a way forward for someone that is overwhelmed and protects the life of a newborn who deserves love, care, and a future.”

Across the country, there are 342 Safe Haven Baby Box locations with 17 in Alabama.

“The Safe Haven Baby Box in Montgomery would not have been possible without the local advocates who worked tirelessly to bring this resource to their community,” said Caitlin Kelly of Safe Haven Baby Boxes. “We would like to thank Mayor Reed, the Montgomery City Council, and Fire Chief Miford Jordan for helping to bring this to the community.”

Safe Haven Baby Boxes was founded by Monica Kelsey on a mission to end infant abandonment.

In addition to baby boxes, the organization provides a confidential National Hotline, 1-866-99BABY1.

Twenty-one states have a Baby Box presence within their state.

“We have seen time and time again that preparation can save and change lives,” said Kelsey. “We never know when or where we will be needed, so it is crucial to have options for mothers in crisis. I am grateful for local advocates who take our mission to their community.”

Since 2017, 58 infants have been safely and legally surrendered in a Baby Box. The National Safe Haven Crisis line has also assisted with over 150 handoff surrenders.

Each year the numbers increase with more baby boxes available across the country.

Surrendered infants are adopted by families who have registered with the foster system to adopt.

The local Department of Family Services then helps coordinate the adoption process.