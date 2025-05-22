Montgomery Mayor Steven L. Reed Receives 2025 D3 Leadership in Diversity Award from National Urban League

The National Urban League announced that City of Montgomery Mayor Steven L. Reed is the recipient of the 2025 D3 Leadership in Diversity Award.

The award was presented to Mayor Reed during the Defend Democracy, Demand Diversity, Defeat Poverty (D3) Leadership Breakfast at the organization’s Empowerment Summit in Washington, D.C.

Mayor Reed was recognized with the award for his exceptional commitment to advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion while uplifting historically underserved communities.

The National Urban League works to provide economic empowerment, educational opportunities and the guarantee of civil rights for the underserved in America.

As a trailblazing leader, Mayor Reed has championed policies and initiatives that promote economic empowerment, social justice, and democratic engagement.

Reed efforts include local collaboration and advocation in Montgomery as mayor, as well as across the country as seen in his recent tenure serving as President of the African American Mayors Association.

The Empowerment Summit is the National Urban League’s annual policy convening, bringing together leaders from the Urban League Movement, Congress, agency officials, and community partners to advocate for legislation that uplifts Black Americans and underserved communities.

Mayor Reed delivered brief acceptance remarks during the D3 Leadership Breakfast and shared his vision for a more just and equitable future.