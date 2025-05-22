© 2025 WVAS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Follow us on Facebook!

EJI Brings Grammy Award Winning Musical Artists to Montgomery for Juneteenth

WVAS | By Robert "Robb" Taylor
Published May 22, 2025 at 11:48 AM EDT

This Juneteenth, the Equal Justice Initiative will bring Grammy Award winning musical artists to Montgomery, with concerts happening downtown on June 18 and 19. EJI will also offer free admission to the Legacy Sites on Juneteenth.

On the evening of Wednesday, June 18, gospel music legends Yolanda Adams and Donald Lawrence and Company will perform at an evening concert at the Montgomery Performing Arts Center. Adams and Lawrence are the recipients of numerous Grammy Awards respectively. Tickets to the concert are on sale now, and can be purchased here.

On Thursday, June 19, EJI will offer free admission to the Legacy Sites: The Legacy Museum, the National Memorial for Peace and Justice, and the newly-opened Freedom Monument Sculpture Park. Open all day on Juneteenth, the Legacy Sites offer visitors an immersive journey through American History. Visitors can learn more and plan their visit here.

To offer a moment of celebration and reflection on Juneteenth, a free musical performance by Jason Max Ferdinand and his choir, the Jason Max Ferdinand Singers, will take place midday. Located at the Peace and Justice Memorial Center in Montgomery, the uplifting celebration will also feature remarks about the importance of Juneteenth. This event on Thursday, June 19 is free and open to the public.

Grammy Award winning artists Cécile McLorin Salvant and Terence Blanchard will complete the musical performances with a jazz concert the evening of Thursday, June 19. Taking place at the Peace and Justice Memorial Center in Montgomery, the night of jazz will mark the end of two days of uplifting celebration, artistry, and education. Tickets to the concert are on sale now, and can be purchased here.
WVAS Local
Robert "Robb" Taylor
Robert “Robb” Taylor is an award-winning broadcaster and the host of WVAS’ award-winning “90.7 Perspectives” talk show. Robb has worked in radio since 1983, including a 16-year-tenure in progressively responsible, full-time positions at WVAS. In 2000, he left WVAS to become a high school English teacher. Since 2004, he has continued his teaching duties while working in the news department at WVAS. Robb has over 35 years of broadcast experience and has won numerous awards, including Best Documentary for “The March on Forsyth County” (UPI), 2017 ABBY Best in Broadcasting Award (Perspectives), 2020 ABBY Best in Broadcasting (Perspectives), numerous Associated Press awards, as well as being recognized by a host of service organizations. Robb has for years also worked as the side-line reporter for the Alabama State University Sports Network. He earned both a bachelor’s and master’s degree from Alabama State University.
See stories by Robert "Robb" Taylor