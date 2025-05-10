Montgomery Unveils $19M Fire Station to Expand Emergency Services in West Montgomery

Mayor Steven L. Reed, the Montgomery City Council, and Montgomery Fire/Rescue officially opened Fire Station 10 today—marking a major milestone in the City’s ongoing Montgomery Forward initiative and reaffirming its commitment to revitalizing West Montgomery.

Located near the corner of Court Street and Fairview Avenue, Fire Station 10 is now the largest fire station in Montgomery and will directly serve residents and businesses in Districts 4 and 7. The $19 million facility is a cornerstone project of Montgomery Forward—a citywide investment plan to modernize essential infrastructure and strengthen public services in historically underserved areas.

“This fire station is more than a building—it’s a symbol of progress, safety, and equity,” said Mayor Steven L. Reed. “It will enhance emergency response times, support the growth of West Montgomery, and demonstrate our commitment to ensuring that every neighborhood receives the resources and respect it deserves.”

The state-of-the-art facility houses advanced firefighting and emergency medical response equipment, along with upgraded living quarters, training areas, and vehicle bays that support larger apparatus and quicker deployment. Fire Station 10 will serve as a regional hub for Montgomery Fire/Rescue operations and provide support across a wide coverage area.

Fire Chief Miford Jordan, who began his career with Montgomery Fire/Rescue in 1985 and became the department’s first Black Fire Chief in 2006, emphasized the station’s strategic importance and long-term impact.

"This firestation represents more than just brick and mortar. It's a symbol of our growth, our progress, and our commitment to serve Montgomery with the very best fire and EMS service possible.” said Chief Jordan.

Fire Station 10 is also the first fire station in the city of Montgomery to have a Safe Haven Baby Box installed. The box allows parents to anonimously and safely surrender infants. The boxes are accessible from the outside of the building with an alarm that alerts first responders that a baby has been placed inside.

"The goal is to end unsafe or illegal abandonment of infants," said Chief Jordan. "The state of Alabama allows parents to surrender unharmed infants up to 45 days after birth."

The opening of Fire Station 10 follows a series of community-focused investments as part of the Montgomery Forward bond initiative, including recent multi-million dollar renovations at the Crump, Chisholm, and Sheridan Heights Community Centers. The initiative prioritizes neighborhood development, public safety, and equitable infrastructure across Montgomery.

"This is what Montgomery Forward looks like. It’s not just a slogan—it’s a strategy," Mayor Reed remarked. "It’s not just about building buildings—it’s about building trust, equity, and momentum."

For more information about Montgomery Forward and Montgomery Fire/Rescue, visit www.montgomeryal.gov.

