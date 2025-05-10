© 2025 WVAS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Follow us on Facebook!

Montgomery Unveils $19M Fire Station to Expand Emergency Services in West Montgomery

WVAS | By Robert "Robb" Taylor
Published May 10, 2025 at 9:53 AM EDT

Mayor Steven L. Reed, the Montgomery City Council, and Montgomery Fire/Rescue officially opened Fire Station 10 today—marking a major milestone in the City’s ongoing Montgomery Forward initiative and reaffirming its commitment to revitalizing West Montgomery.

Located near the corner of Court Street and Fairview Avenue, Fire Station 10 is now the largest fire station in Montgomery and will directly serve residents and businesses in Districts 4 and 7. The $19 million facility is a cornerstone project of Montgomery Forward—a citywide investment plan to modernize essential infrastructure and strengthen public services in historically underserved areas.

“This fire station is more than a building—it’s a symbol of progress, safety, and equity,” said Mayor Steven L. Reed. “It will enhance emergency response times, support the growth of West Montgomery, and demonstrate our commitment to ensuring that every neighborhood receives the resources and respect it deserves.”

The state-of-the-art facility houses advanced firefighting and emergency medical response equipment, along with upgraded living quarters, training areas, and vehicle bays that support larger apparatus and quicker deployment. Fire Station 10 will serve as a regional hub for Montgomery Fire/Rescue operations and provide support across a wide coverage area.

Fire Chief Miford Jordan, who began his career with Montgomery Fire/Rescue in 1985 and became the department’s first Black Fire Chief in 2006, emphasized the station’s strategic importance and long-term impact.

"This firestation represents more than just brick and mortar. It's a symbol of our growth, our progress, and our commitment to serve Montgomery with the very best fire and EMS service possible.” said Chief Jordan.

Fire Station 10 is also the first fire station in the city of Montgomery to have a Safe Haven Baby Box installed. The box allows parents to anonimously and safely surrender infants. The boxes are accessible from the outside of the building with an alarm that alerts first responders that a baby has been placed inside.

"The goal is to end unsafe or illegal abandonment of infants," said Chief Jordan. "The state of Alabama allows parents to surrender unharmed infants up to 45 days after birth."

The opening of Fire Station 10 follows a series of community-focused investments as part of the Montgomery Forward bond initiative, including recent multi-million dollar renovations at the Crump, Chisholm, and Sheridan Heights Community Centers. The initiative prioritizes neighborhood development, public safety, and equitable infrastructure across Montgomery.

"This is what Montgomery Forward looks like. It’s not just a slogan—it’s a strategy," Mayor Reed remarked. "It’s not just about building buildings—it’s about building trust, equity, and momentum."

For more information about Montgomery Forward and Montgomery Fire/Rescue, visit www.montgomeryal.gov.
WVAS Local
Robert "Robb" Taylor
Robert “Robb” Taylor is an award-winning broadcaster and the host of WVAS’ award-winning “90.7 Perspectives” talk show. Robb has worked in radio since 1983, including a 16-year-tenure in progressively responsible, full-time positions at WVAS. In 2000, he left WVAS to become a high school English teacher. Since 2004, he has continued his teaching duties while working in the news department at WVAS. Robb has over 35 years of broadcast experience and has won numerous awards, including Best Documentary for “The March on Forsyth County” (UPI), 2017 ABBY Best in Broadcasting Award (Perspectives), 2020 ABBY Best in Broadcasting (Perspectives), numerous Associated Press awards, as well as being recognized by a host of service organizations. Robb has for years also worked as the side-line reporter for the Alabama State University Sports Network. He earned both a bachelor’s and master’s degree from Alabama State University.
See stories by Robert "Robb" Taylor