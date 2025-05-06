Mayor Reed Highlights Progress and Bold Plans for Montgomery’s Future

In his monthly media availability, Mayor Steven L. Reed provided a candid update on the city’s progress and outlined key initiatives shaping Montgomery’s future—from economic development and crime reduction to community investment and education reform.

The mayor celebrated the opening of the new Block by Block location and announced the Open on Main Street Storefront Grant, which will help small businesses fill vacant storefronts along key corridors. The grant is part of a broader effort to revitalize neighborhoods and build local wealth.

On public safety, Mayor Reed reported significant declines in most major crime categories, including a 30% drop in violent crime. He credited these gains to collaboration among law enforcement, community partners, and residents. However, he acknowledged the increase in homicides and reaffirmed the city's commitment to solutions through the Together We Rise initiative, which addresses the root causes of violence.

“We cannot and will not look the other way on this. Each life lost is a tragedy. Each family left grieving deserves justice. And our community deserves better,” said Mayor Reed.

Mayor Reed also highlighted ongoing investments through Montgomery Forward, including newly renovated community centers and the opening of Firehouse 10—a major milestone for West Montgomery.

Looking ahead, he raised the possibility of establishing a city-run school system, citing a lack of transparency in the current leadership structure and a need for greater accountability in education.

“We’re not here to manage decline or coast on past achievements,” said Mayor Reed. “We’re building the Montgomery of tomorrow—today.”

To watch the full press conference, visit: https://www.youtube.com/live/z0dIQeTJ_DA?si=4Zu_03u9pEKSAdg5

