Downtown Montgomery Ambassador’s Program Officially Launches

The City of Montgomery, the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce Foundation, and Main Street Montgomery announced the grand opening of the Downtown Montgomery Ambassadors Program—a transformative initiative to enhance the experience of living, working, and visiting downtown Montgomery.

“This is about reimagining what is possible for our downtown area,” said Mayor Steven L. Reed. “We are creating a place that is cleaner, safer, more connected, and full of opportunity for residents and visitors alike.”

A ribbon cutting ceremony officially launched the program on Monday, May 5, 2025 at 121 Coosa Street (next to Central Restaurant).

Developed from the 2022 Downtown Plan, the Ambassador Program is operated by Block By Block, a nationally respected firm serving more than 170 districts across the country.

“The launch of the Downtown Ambassadors Program is a major step forward in making downtown Montgomery more welcoming, vibrant, and full of life for everyone who lives, works, and visits here,” said Collier Neely, President of the Main Street Montgomery Board.

With eight full-time ambassadors covering 30 blocks, the program boosts city services with environmental cleaning, hospitality, business engagement, and safety support with a visible, welcoming presence downtown.

What sets Montgomery apart is its real-time SMART tracking system, which monitors progress block-by-block. This offers city leaders and stakeholders data to drive continuous improvement.

“We’re excited to partner with Montgomery and contribute to the city’s next era of growth and community vitality,” said Clayton Ratledge, the Regional Vice President for Block By Block.

The Downtown Ambassadors Program marks a bold new chapter for Montgomery, defined by strategic investment, strong partnerships, and shared vision.

“Downtown Montgomery’s success is linked to the River Region’s success, and this program reflects our shared investment in the future of our economy and community,” exclaimed Anna Buckalew, President of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce.

The site was made possible through a public-private partnership with Kyser Properties to provide temporary space for the program’s launch and give ambassadors a central home base in the heart of downtown.

The launch of the Downtown Ambassadors Program coincides with the launch of the Open On Mainstreet Storefront Grant initiative Mayor Steven L. Reed also announced on Monday morning.

The City of Montgomery’s Department of Community & Economic Development, through its ACCESS Montgomery & Main Street Montgomery initiatives, invites eligible businesses to apply for a 50% matching grant up to $15,000 to enhance and improve their storefronts.

Applications for the program are being accepted on a rolling basis until funds are expended.

Funds can be used by businesses for exterior updates, interior renovations, branding and marketing, and technology upgrades.

For more information, eligibility requirements, or to fill out an application, business owners can visit https://bit.ly/mainstreetmgmgrant.