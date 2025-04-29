Montgomery Public Schools is hosting a special event called "Jump into Kindergarten" this Saturday, May 3, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Multiplex at Cramton Bowl.

The event offers an opportunity for families with children turning five before September 1, 2025, to learn more about the registration process and expectations for kindergarten.

There will be games, giveaways, and on-site registration assistance. MPS Early Childhood Director Tara Carr encourages families to attend to ensure their children are ready for the upcoming school year.