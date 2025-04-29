© 2025 WVAS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Follow us on Facebook!

Jump into Kindergarten

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published April 29, 2025 at 11:39 AM EDT

Montgomery Public Schools is hosting a special event called "Jump into Kindergarten" this Saturday, May 3, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Multiplex at Cramton Bowl.

The event offers an opportunity for families with children turning five before September 1, 2025, to learn more about the registration process and expectations for kindergarten.

There will be games, giveaways, and on-site registration assistance. MPS Early Childhood Director Tara Carr encourages families to attend to ensure their children are ready for the upcoming school year.
WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
See stories by Melanie Hogan