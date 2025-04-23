WVAS Alabama Crime Update

FBI Investigation

Law enforcement says a Black man hospitalized for a week following an arrest in which Alabama police shocked him with a Taser and punched him has died. It is not yet clear what caused 41-year-old John Scott Jr. to die Tuesday.

The uncertainty has reignited anger in the northern Alabama city of Decatur. The city of about 60,000 is divided by the ongoing trial of an officer charged with murder for fatally shooting a different Black man in 2023. The interim police chief called for the state and the FBI to investigate and asked for patience while the investigation is ongoing.

Death Row Inmate Forgoes Legal Appeals

Now to a shocking development out of Chilton County, Alabama. Death row inmate James Osgood is set to move forward with his planned execution this Thursday night. Osgood, convicted in 2010 for the brutal murder of Tracy Lynn Brown, has chosen to forgo his legal appeals, stating that he believes in the principle of 'an eye for an eye.' His decision has stirred reactions from both those in support of and opposed to the death penalty. Osgood is scheduled to die by lethal injection at midnight on Thursday.

Bank Embezzlement Charges

In financial news, authorities are cracking down on embezzlement charges against the former vice president of First Community Bank in Cullman. Kellie Johnson is accused of stealing nearly $2.5 million between 2013 and 2023 through unauthorized ACH transactions. She’ll face arraignment in Huntsville tomorrow morning at 9:30 a.m.

