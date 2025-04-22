Pope Francis dies

Pope Francis has died from a stroke. The Vatican released the 88-year-old's death certificate today. It says Francis died in his apartment at 7:35 a.m. local time from cerebral stroke, coma and irreversible cardiocirculatory collapse. It also listed previous health issues that also contributed to his death.

In accordance with a Presidential proclamation, Alabama Governor Kay Ivey has ordered all flags across the state to be flown at half-staff, beginning today, April 21st, in honor of Pope Francis, who passed away this morning at the age of 88. Flags on the grounds of the Alabama State Capitol Complex in Montgomery—and throughout the state—will remain at half-staff until sunset on the day of his interment.

Pope Francis, born in Argentina to Italian immigrant parents, made history as the first pope from the Americas. He was known around the world for his message of love, humility, and compassion.