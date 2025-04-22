© 2025 WVAS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Follow us on Facebook!

Pope Francis dies

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published April 22, 2025 at 3:52 PM EDT

Pope Francis has died from a stroke. The Vatican released the 88-year-old's death certificate today. It says Francis died in his apartment at 7:35 a.m. local time from cerebral stroke, coma and irreversible cardiocirculatory collapse. It also listed previous health issues that also contributed to his death.

In accordance with a Presidential proclamation, Alabama Governor Kay Ivey has ordered all flags across the state to be flown at half-staff, beginning today, April 21st, in honor of Pope Francis, who passed away this morning at the age of 88. Flags on the grounds of the Alabama State Capitol Complex in Montgomery—and throughout the state—will remain at half-staff until sunset on the day of his interment.

Pope Francis, born in Argentina to Italian immigrant parents, made history as the first pope from the Americas. He was known around the world for his message of love, humility, and compassion.
WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
See stories by Melanie Hogan