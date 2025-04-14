WVAS Crime Update

Montgomery death investigation

Montgomery Police are conducting a Death Investigation following the death of 36-year-old Travis Jackson.

On Friday, April 11th at about 8:49 p.m., MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 1500 of Hale Street in reference to a subject shot. At the scene, officers located an adult male victim who sustained life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment where he succumbed to his injuries. The circumstances remain under investigation.

Officer facing child solicitation charge

In Montgomery, disturbing developments from the police department, Officer Nicholas Zachary, 22, is facing charges of Electronic Solicitation of a Child. The officer was placed on leave March 27th, and formal charges were filed April 10, 2025.

He had joined the department just last year. The investigation remains ongoing. Zachary, who joined MPD in 2024, was assigned to the Training and Career Development Bureau.

There is no further information available in connection to this ongoing investigation.

Montgomery man gets faces 9 years

Federal prosecutors have sentenced 21-year-old Jalen Lamarcus Gunn to over 9 years in prison for robbing two convenience stores at gunpoint in April 2024.

Acting U.S. Attorney Kevin Davidson says Gunn’s violent actions traumatized innocent victims. The case is part of the VOID program , targeting repeat violent offenders across the Montgomery River Region.