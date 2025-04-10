ASU Mourn Dr. William Brock

The Alabama State University family is mourning the death of Dr. William Brock. Dr. Brock was a retired and renowned member of the Alabama State University leadership team from 1991 - 2007.

He served several positions including the vice president of Institutional Advancement, vice president of Student Affairs and the director of Title III.

Dr. Brock was a legacy member of ASU who graduated from the University in 1969 with a bachelor's degree in mathematics. The University extends its deepest condolences to Dr. Brock's family, friends, employees and people whom he impacted.

The family announced Dr. Brock's funeral service will take place on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, at 9 a.m. at St. John AME Church in Montgomery.

