© 2025 WVAS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Follow us on Facebook!

ASU Mourn Dr. William Brock

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published April 10, 2025 at 2:42 PM EDT

The Alabama State University family is mourning the death of Dr. William Brock. Dr. Brock was a retired and renowned member of the Alabama State University leadership team from 1991 - 2007.

He served several positions including the vice president of Institutional Advancement, vice president of Student Affairs and the director of Title III.

Dr. Brock was a legacy member of ASU who graduated from the University in 1969 with a bachelor's degree in mathematics. The University extends its deepest condolences to Dr. Brock's family, friends, employees and people whom he impacted.

The family announced Dr. Brock's funeral service will take place on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, at 9 a.m. at St. John AME Church in Montgomery.
WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
See stories by Melanie Hogan