Lagoon Park Softball Complex gets $2.4 million in renovations

The City of Montgomery unveiled $2.4 million worth of upgrades at the Lagoon Park Softball Complex in a ribbon-cutting event on Thursday, March 6th, 2025.

“Today is a great day as we celebrate the renovations of this historic softball facility at Lagoon Park,” said City of Montgomery Parks and Recreation Director Brandon Dean. “We have re-imagined this space, enhanced this space, and now we can live out the vision for this space.”

Completed in February, the project features a long list of upgrades for visitors to enjoy.

Five fields were converted to fast pitch softball fields and received new backstop netting. Permanent outfield fencing was also installed, and fields were re-sodded.

“This is another exciting project as we continue to make upgraded and new investments in our outdoor recreation spaces across the City of Montgomery,” said Mayor Steven L. Reed.

Spectators and fans in attendance will have the opportunity to use a new shelter pavilion, providing relief from the elements at the facility.

A new covered batting cage complete with a turf surface and lights was also built.

“This significant investment which will allow us to compete not just locally, but across the state and nationally when it comes to attracting tournaments here to Montgomery,” said City Council President Cornelius “CC” Calhoun.

Umpire locker rooms with showers and restrooms, as well as renovations to the main restrooms connected to the concession stand, round out the list of improvements.

“This is a great opportunity for tourism and economic growth and development as we welcome families and players from all over the state and throughout the region,” said District 2 City Councilwoman Julie Beard.

McKee & Associates served as the architect for the project, while Beasley Construction was the general contractor for the project.

