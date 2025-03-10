ASU HBCU Student Roundtable

Alabama State University’s President by Dr. Quinton T. Ross, Jr., led the HBCU Presidential Roundtable and Summit over the weekend as part of the "Salute Selma" events honoring the 60th Anniversary of the historic Selma-to-Montgomery Voting Rights March.

The roundtable included presidents from Historically Black Colleges and Universities, civil rights leaders, and students.

The discussion focused on HBCU legacy with its challenges, achievements and what lies ahead for HBCUs. It took place Saturday at the Hardy Student Center.