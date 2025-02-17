© 2025 WVAS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
February is Black History Month!

Mandatory Prayer Bill

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published February 17, 2025 at 2:04 PM EST

A bill currently making its way through the Alabama House would mandate K-12 public schools hold daily prayers, or risk losing some state funding. HB-231, sponsored by Republican State Representative Reed Ingram, would withhold 25 percent of the operating budget of any school district that fails to comply with the proposed amendment.

According to Ingram, prayers consistent with Judeo-Christian values would be required at the beginning of each school day, following the Pledge of Allegiance.
WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
See stories by Melanie Hogan