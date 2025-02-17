Mandatory Prayer Bill

A bill currently making its way through the Alabama House would mandate K-12 public schools hold daily prayers, or risk losing some state funding. HB-231, sponsored by Republican State Representative Reed Ingram, would withhold 25 percent of the operating budget of any school district that fails to comply with the proposed amendment.

According to Ingram, prayers consistent with Judeo-Christian values would be required at the beginning of each school day, following the Pledge of Allegiance.