City of Montgomery Launches Groundbreaking Metaverse Experience

The City of Montgomery is excited to announce the launch of an innovative “metaverse” project to celebrate the upcoming 60th anniversary of the Selma to Montgomery March of 1965.

A metaverse is defined as a virtual space in which users can interact with a computer-generated digital environment and other users.

This project blends the historical significance of the march with today’s bright, vibrant City of Montgomery, and marks a new chapter in the city's commitment to preserving its rich history while embracing new technology.

Available in March 2025, this immersive experience allows users to witness the historic march as if they were there as users can step back in time to witness this pivotal moment in history, complete with realistic re-creations of historical settings, sounds and key figures.

The application will be available to anyone with internet access and a web browser. No special equipment will be required.

"This project blends technology and history together in a way that brings the past to life," said Steven L. Reed, Mayor of Montgomery. “We are proud to offer this unique experience that not only honors our city's legacy but also provides an engaging educational tool for future generations."

The metaverse experience is crafted using historical records, photographs, and expert input to ensure an accurate and dynamic representation of the historic march.

Users have the opportunity to create custom avatars to walk the trail in virtual reality to explore the civil rights trail from the St. Jude Campus to the Alabama State Capitol.

People can use those avatars to converse with historic figures using artificial intelligence and experience Montgomery today as it looked in 1965.

This new initiative is part of the city's broader efforts to aid in economic development, tourism, and growth in conjunction with the Reconnecting Communities and Neighborhoods grant.

By including an immersive digital experience to help celebrate the 60th Anniversary of the Selma to Montgomery March, the city continues to solidify its reputation as a forward-thinking community that values its past while looking toward the future.

Visit Virtual Montgomery Teaser to learn more about the project.

