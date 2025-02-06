© 2025 WVAS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
February is Black History Month!

Rosa Parks federal holiday

WVAS | By Robert "Robb" Taylor
Published February 6, 2025 at 12:12 AM EST

Alabama U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell (D-7th District) will once again attempt to establish a federal holiday in memory of Civil Rights icon Rosa Parks.

This week she is scheduled to announce that she will introduce a bill in the U.S. House to make December 1 an annual federal holiday. Newly-elected Alabama U.S. Rep. Shomari Figures (D-2nd District) and other U.S. House members are expected to join her.  The bill would officially designate December 1st as a federal holiday commemorating the historic arrest of Rosa Parks in Montgomery, Alabama.

On December 1, 1955, in Montgomery, Parks was arrested for refusing to give up her bus seat to a white passenger. Her arrest helped spark the Montgomery Bus Boycott, one of the most consequential events of the Civil Rights Movement.
While several states have adopted their own holidays honoring Parks, Sewell said there is currently no federal holiday recognizing her contribution to the Civil Rights Movement and to the nation.

Sewell has tried to get a bill passed before but it hasn’t made it out of Congress.
WVAS Local
Robert "Robb" Taylor
Robert “Robb” Taylor is an award-winning broadcaster and the host of WVAS’ award-winning “90.7 Perspectives” talk show. Robb has worked in radio since 1983, including a 16-year-tenure in progressively responsible, full-time positions at WVAS. In 2000, he left WVAS to become a high school English teacher. Since 2004, he has continued his teaching duties while working in the news department at WVAS. Robb has over 35 years of broadcast experience and has won numerous awards, including Best Documentary for “The March on Forsyth County” (UPI), 2017 ABBY Best in Broadcasting Award (Perspectives), 2020 ABBY Best in Broadcasting (Perspectives), numerous Associated Press awards, as well as being recognized by a host of service organizations. Robb has for years also worked as the side-line reporter for the Alabama State University Sports Network. He earned both a bachelor’s and master’s degree from Alabama State University.
See stories by Robert "Robb" Taylor