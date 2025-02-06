The 3rd annual Day of Giving hosted by The Power of Life Foundation in partnership with the ASU Department of Social Work and the ASU Resource Room will be happening on Friday, February 14, 2025.

This year's theme is Vibe Check: Restoring Our Community with Love with the goal of sharing how love nurtures, heals and creates lasting change within communities. The panel will be from 10 am - 11:15 am in the Student Center Theater followed by the giveaway at Noon in the Student Center Ballroom. Registration will be required!! We are asking for your help in covering the event on the day of, with media and photography coverage. If there is anyone who does videography coverage, we welcome that as well.

Also, if you know of local businesses who want to support the event, they can reach out to the Power of Life Foundation at https://poweroflifefoundation.org/contactus or socialwork@alasu.edu.

