February is Black History Month!

WVAS | By Robert "Robb" Taylor
Published February 6, 2025 at 12:04 AM EST

The 3rd annual Day of Giving hosted by The Power of Life Foundation in partnership with the ASU Department of Social Work and the ASU Resource Room will be happening on Friday, February 14, 2025.

This year's theme is Vibe Check: Restoring Our Community with Love with the goal of sharing how love nurtures, heals and creates lasting change within communities. The panel will be from 10 am - 11:15 am in the Student Center Theater followed by the giveaway at Noon in the Student Center Ballroom. Registration will be required!! We are asking for your help in covering the event on the day of, with media and photography coverage. If there is anyone who does videography coverage, we welcome that as well.

Also, if you know of local businesses who want to support the event, they can reach out to the Power of Life Foundation at https://poweroflifefoundation.org/contactus or socialwork@alasu.edu.
Robert "Robb" Taylor
Robert “Robb” Taylor is an award-winning broadcaster and the host of WVAS’ award-winning “90.7 Perspectives” talk show. Robb has worked in radio since 1983, including a 16-year-tenure in progressively responsible, full-time positions at WVAS. In 2000, he left WVAS to become a high school English teacher. Since 2004, he has continued his teaching duties while working in the news department at WVAS. Robb has over 35 years of broadcast experience and has won numerous awards, including Best Documentary for “The March on Forsyth County” (UPI), 2017 ABBY Best in Broadcasting Award (Perspectives), 2020 ABBY Best in Broadcasting (Perspectives), numerous Associated Press awards, as well as being recognized by a host of service organizations. Robb has for years also worked as the side-line reporter for the Alabama State University Sports Network. He earned both a bachelor’s and master’s degree from Alabama State University.
