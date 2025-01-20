© 2025 WVAS
Happy New Year!

Suspects in Birmingham murder awaiting trial

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published January 20, 2025 at 11:39 AM EST

State trials for two suspects charged in connection with the 2019 murder of three-year-old Birmingham toddler Kamille "Cupcake" McKinney have been delayed once again.

Attorneys for both Patrick Stallworth and Derick Brown announced earlier this week, the trials have been continued to allow appeals of their federal court convictions. Both defendants were found guilty on federal kidnapping charges in 2023.

Once federal court decisions are made, then new court dates will be set in state court on murder charges.
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
