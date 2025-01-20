Suspects in Birmingham murder awaiting trial

State trials for two suspects charged in connection with the 2019 murder of three-year-old Birmingham toddler Kamille "Cupcake" McKinney have been delayed once again.

Attorneys for both Patrick Stallworth and Derick Brown announced earlier this week, the trials have been continued to allow appeals of their federal court convictions. Both defendants were found guilty on federal kidnapping charges in 2023.

Once federal court decisions are made, then new court dates will be set in state court on murder charges.