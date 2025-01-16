© 2025 WVAS
Happy New Year!

Tuberville Blames Democratic Leadership in California Wildfires

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published January 16, 2025 at 12:31 PM EST
Senator Tommy Tuberville (Official U.S. Senate photo by Rebecca Hammel)
U.S. Senate Photographic Services; Rebecca Hammel/U.S. Senate Photographic Services, Rebecca Hammel
Senator Tommy Tuberville (Official U.S. Senate photo by Rebecca Hammel)

Alabama Republican Senator Tommy Tuberville says the State of California doesn't deserve money from the federal government to help with recovery efforts from devastating wildfires.

During an online interview Monday, Tuberville blasted Democratic leaders in California for failing to do maintenance on brush and trees and to adequately fund dams and stormwater infrastructure.

Tuberville also said California does not deserve any money to help with the wildfires, "unless they show they're gonna change their ways."
WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie Hogan
