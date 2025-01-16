Tuberville Blames Democratic Leadership in California Wildfires

Alabama Republican Senator Tommy Tuberville says the State of California doesn't deserve money from the federal government to help with recovery efforts from devastating wildfires.

During an online interview Monday, Tuberville blasted Democratic leaders in California for failing to do maintenance on brush and trees and to adequately fund dams and stormwater infrastructure.

Tuberville also said California does not deserve any money to help with the wildfires, "unless they show they're gonna change their ways."