Noon Day News Oct 18.

More Than 22-Charges Filed Against Suspect Accused in Mass Shooting in Birmingham's Five Points South

Twenty-two-year-old Damien McDaniel made his first court appearance in Jefferson County yesterday. He faces a total of over 20 counts, including murder and attempted murder, related to the shooting at the Hush Bar and Lounge in Five Points South. This incident left four people dead and 17 others injured. McDaniel has been assigned two court-appointed attorneys. A second suspect, 29-year-old Demarco Beck, is scheduled to appear in court today.

Convicted Axe Murderer Executed by Lethal Injection at Alabama Prison Thursday Night

Thirty-six-year-old Derrick Dearman was executed by lethal injection at Holman Prison in Atmore. Dearman had been on death row since 2018 for the brutal murder of five members of a Mobile County family using an axe and a gun.

North Alabama Man Facing Federal Charges of Hacking into The X Account of the Securities and Exchange Commission

Twenty-five-year-old Eric Council Jr. from Athens faces federal charges for hacking into a Securities and Exchange Commission account on X. He has been indicted on conspiracy to commit aggravated identity theft and access device fraud. Prosecutors allege that Council conspired with others to falsely announce the SEC's approval of a new bitcoin account, significantly inflating its price.

Federal Government Approves 1.4 Billion Dollar Plan to Expand Internet Service Across Alabama

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs has announced a $1.4 billion plan aimed at expanding internet service to thousands of households and businesses across the state. This funding is part of a larger initiative known as Broadband Equity Access and Deployment, or BEAD, and is expected to connect an estimated 140,000 homes and businesses in all 67 counties.

Montgomery District Attorney Retires

District Attorney Daryl Bailey announced his retirement this week after a 30-year career, including a decade as DA. His chief deputy, Azzie Oliver, was sworn in as the new district attorney yesterday. Governor Kay Ivey will ultimately decide on any further appointments.