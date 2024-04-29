ASU mourns loss of former president
Alabama State University is mourning the loss of former ASU President, Dr. William H. Harris.
The Georgia native died Friday in Hilton Head, South Carolina.
Harris was 79-years-old.
ASU’s President Dr. Quinton T. Ross, Jr. released a statement, “The University extends its deepest condolences to President Harris’s Wife, former First Lady Wanda Harris, his son, Dr. William J. Harris; and his family, friends, former employees, alumni and the myriad people who he impacted.”
The family announced they will share final arrangements.