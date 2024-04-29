© 2024 WVAS
April is Autism Awareness Month

ASU mourns loss of former president

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published April 29, 2024 at 12:25 PM EDT

Alabama State University is mourning the loss of former ASU President, Dr. William H. Harris.

The Georgia native died Friday in Hilton Head, South Carolina.

Harris was 79-years-old.

ASU’s President Dr. Quinton T. Ross, Jr. released a statement, “The University extends its deepest condolences to President Harris’s Wife, former First Lady Wanda Harris, his son, Dr. William J. Harris; and his family, friends, former employees, alumni and the myriad people who he impacted.”

The family announced they will share final arrangements.
WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
