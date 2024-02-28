Judge Hardwick still hospitalized

Montgomery County Circuit Judge Johnny Hardwick remains hospitalized after being shot Saturday afternoon. Authorities say they have his son in custody.

Sheriff’s officials report the shooting took place around 1 p.m. at Hardwick’s home. Deputies report Hardwick had been assaulted, shot and seriously injured by his 36-year-old son, Khalfani Hardwick.

Khalfani Hardwick was arrested on U.S. 231 shortly after deputies found his abandoned vehicle on Trotman Road.

He is charged with domestic violence first degree, a Class A felony. He was also charged with certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm.

The younger Hardwick is in the Montgomery County Detention facility without bond, and the investigation continues.

Hardwick has served as a circuit judge since 2001.