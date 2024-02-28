© 2024 WVAS
Judge Hardwick still hospitalized

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published February 28, 2024 at 12:32 PM EST

Montgomery County Circuit Judge Johnny Hardwick remains hospitalized after being shot Saturday afternoon. Authorities say they have his son in custody.

Sheriff’s officials report the shooting took place around 1 p.m. at Hardwick’s home. Deputies report Hardwick had been assaulted, shot and seriously injured by his 36-year-old son, Khalfani Hardwick.

Khalfani Hardwick was arrested on U.S. 231 shortly after deputies found his abandoned vehicle on Trotman Road.

He is charged with domestic violence first degree, a Class A felony. He was also charged with certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm.

The younger Hardwick is in the Montgomery County Detention facility without bond, and the investigation continues.

Hardwick has served as a circuit judge since 2001.
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows.
