Auburn couple faces murder charges

An Auburn couple has been charged with felony murder in the death of their six-year-old son who died a year ago.

Action 8 News reported, on June 14, 2023, police and fire medics were called to the 2200 block of Core Drive after getting a call that a child was in medical distress.

Investigators report the child appeared to be extremely malnourished weighing about 21 pounds. Noting the boy sustained prolonged willful abuse and maltreatment.

Auburn police arrested the boy’s father, 53-year-old Mark Edward Watford yesterday after a grand jury indicted him. He is being held without bond.

The boy’s mother, Kelly West Watford was arrested on a felony murder charge in June according to police.