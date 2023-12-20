A new version of the ALGO Traffic app and website by the Alabama Department of Transportation is now available.

ALDOT launched the updated version to include more details like the “Know Before You Go” Trip Planner –it allows users to see camera feeds along their routes or the Enhanced Traffic Event Information; it provides access to view multiple nearby camera feeds if available.

Also the Personalized Traveler Alerts – the feature includes geographic areas of interest and time of day. Motorists can visit ALGOtraffic.com or download the ALGO Traffic app to learn more.