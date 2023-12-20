© 2023 WVAS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Happy Holidays!

ALGO Traffic App

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published December 20, 2023 at 1:06 PM EST

A new version of the ALGO Traffic app and website by the Alabama Department of Transportation is now available.

ALDOT launched the updated version to include more details like the “Know Before You Go” Trip Planner –it allows users to see camera feeds along their routes or the Enhanced Traffic Event Information; it provides access to view multiple nearby camera feeds if available.

Also the Personalized Traveler Alerts – the feature includes geographic areas of interest and time of day. Motorists can visit ALGOtraffic.com or download the ALGO Traffic app to learn more.
WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
See stories by Melanie Hogan