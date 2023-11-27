Family of missing elderly man believes him to be in New York

Montgomery Police are searching for 66-year-old John Wright who is missing.

Wright was last seen on November 1, 2023 in Montgomery, Alabama.

He is described as a black male 5’8” to 5’10” and weighs about 200 - 210 lbs.

Investigators say Wright suffers from schizophrenia. His family believes he may have been traveling to Rochester, New York on a Greyhound bus.

As the holidays approach, Wright’s family is very concerned and are seeking answers.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of John Wright, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP.