Welcome Week at ASU

Alabama State University’s Welcome Week is off to a rousing start! The week will include “Swing into Success”, AUX Wars and Bubble Soccer/Football Fun Day.

Vice President of Student Affairs and Enrollment Management Dr. Malinda Swoope says it's important to embrace our new students.

Student Orientation Services President Nyla Weatherington invites to become a member of the Hornet Nation.

Welcome Week is a tradition at ASU for all new first year, transfer and commuter students.