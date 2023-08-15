© 2023 WVAS
WVAS Local

Alabama Broadcasters Association hosts 75th Conference

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published August 15, 2023 at 12:45 PM EDT

The Alabama Broadcasters Association held their 75th Conference in Birmingham over the weekend.

A number of television and radio stations from across the state attended the two-day event at the palatial Renaissance Ross Bridge Golf Resort and Spa.

I spoke to ABA President Sharon Tinsley who says this year focused on what it means to be a broadcast community.

The two day-event included lectures, interactive presentations and receptions. A special reception took place honoring Mark Bunting, the general manager of WSFA and chairman of the ABA.

WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
