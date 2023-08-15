Alabama Broadcasters Association hosts 75th Conference

The Alabama Broadcasters Association held their 75th Conference in Birmingham over the weekend.

A number of television and radio stations from across the state attended the two-day event at the palatial Renaissance Ross Bridge Golf Resort and Spa.

I spoke to ABA President Sharon Tinsley who says this year focused on what it means to be a broadcast community.

The two day-event included lectures, interactive presentations and receptions. A special reception took place honoring Mark Bunting, the general manager of WSFA and chairman of the ABA.