ASU awarded energy grant

Alabama State University has been awarded an $800,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Energy. The three-year program led by Dr. Robert L. Green associate professor and chair of ASU’s Department of Physical and Forensic Sciences, aims to develop cutting-edge materials while training the next generation of scientists.

The project includes eight summer internships and paid research roles during the academic year, giving students real-world experience alongside ASU faculty and researchers at the Oak Ridge National Laboratory in Tennessee.