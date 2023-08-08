© 2023 WVAS
WVAS Local
WVAS Local

Cash reward offered for escaped fugitive

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published August 8, 2023 at 4:44 PM EDT

The Alabama Department of Corrections is searching 30-year-old Jordan Andrew Thomas.

Officials say Thomas is currently serving a 75-year sentence for murder. Investigators say Thomas was last seen wearing his brown khaki state uniform. There are no other details available for release at this time.

He is described as a black male, 5’8” in height, and weighs around 120 lbs.

On Monday, August 7, 2023, at around 11:00 a.m., Staton Correctional Facility reported Thomas had escaped from the facility.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a cash reward. If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of escaped inmate Jordan Andrew Thomas, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line at (334) 215-STOP.

WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
