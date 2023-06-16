© 2023 WVAS
Alabama to redraw Congressional district lines

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published June 16, 2023 at 6:31 PM EDT

Alabama will have to move quickly to comply with a court order to draw new congressional districts for the 2024 elections. Judges say they intend to give legislators until July 21 to adopt a new map.

The U.S. Supreme Court last week affirmed a lower-court ruling finding Alabama likely violated the Voting Rights Act with an Alabama congressional map that had only one majority Black district out of seven in a state where more than one in four residents is Black.

The state must now draw a new map where Black voters comprise a majority, or close to it, in a second district.

The primaries are set for March 5, 2024, and candidates must qualify with the political parties in November, giving little time to get a new map drawn and approved by the court.

Melanie Hogan
