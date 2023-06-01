ASU remembers Kenneth Waters

Alabama State University is mourning the loss of Kenneth Waters, ASU's Marketing and Communications coordinator.

Waters served the university in various positions over the years including the coordinator of the ASU Turkey Day Classic Parade.

ASU President, Dr. Quinton T. Ross, Jr. says, "Kenn was among the best and the brightest among the Hornet Nation Family and his loyalty to The Alabama State University was beyond reproach."

Waters died on Friday, May 26th.

Visitation will be on June 2, 2023 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the E. G. Cummings Memorial Funeral Home in Montgomery.

His funeral is set for Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 1 p.m. at Old Ship A. M. E. Zion Church

It is located at 483 Holcombe Street, in Montgomery.