ASU remembers Kenneth Waters

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published June 1, 2023 at 1:14 AM EDT

Alabama State University is mourning the loss of Kenneth Waters, ASU's Marketing and Communications coordinator.

Waters served the university in various positions over the years including the coordinator of the ASU Turkey Day Classic Parade.

ASU President, Dr. Quinton T. Ross, Jr. says, "Kenn was among the best and the brightest among the Hornet Nation Family and his loyalty to The Alabama State University was beyond reproach."

Waters died on Friday, May 26th.

Visitation will be on June 2, 2023 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the E. G. Cummings Memorial Funeral Home in Montgomery.

His funeral is set for Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 1 p.m. at Old Ship A. M. E. Zion Church

It is located at 483 Holcombe Street, in Montgomery.

Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
