The Women In Training organization will be hosting its 3rd Annual 5K Race to End Poverty. Period! this Saturday, Oct. 8th in Montgomery.

Registration starts at 7:30 a.m. in Old Alabama Town, located at 301 Columbus Street.

The annual race raises money for menstrual, dental and hygiene products to serve families in need.

The nonprofit organization was co-founded by Alabama twin sisters Brooke and Breanna Bennett.